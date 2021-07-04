Opinion: Madison River Valley landowners support Montana Headwaters Legacy Act

Dear U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and Gov. Greg Gianforte:
As landowners along the Madison River, we add our support to the recently reintroduced Montana Headwaters Legacy Act to protect southwest Montana’s most deserving waters as Wild and Scenic.
We are all landowners within the Madison River Valley. Many of our community members have lived here for decades and were either born here or came to find their homes on the Madison. Some of us have homes a stone’s throw from the river’s edge, while others understand that the benefits of living near a healthy river extend far and wide throughout the valley. Regardless of our backgrounds, we all share an abundant love for the iconic Madison River and the irreplaceable landscape it defines. And we are not alone — the Madison Valley also supports a stunning array of wildlife from migrating elk and waterfowl to antelope, deer, and bears.
That is why we are adding our name to that of over 3,000 other supporters and 1,000 businesses in support of the landmark Montana Headwaters Legacy Act. Now over a decade in the making, this legislation will keep the Madison as we know and love it in perpetuity by designating sections of it as Wild and Scenic. Not only is this our most powerful tool for protecting the Madison, we are also pleased to see that the MHLA would extend this designation to a grand total of 387 miles across 20 deserving rivers and streams.
Southwest Montana is changing. As communities grow and shift, our rivers will only become more vital if we are to protect what we enjoy today while ensuring new Montanans can share in these pristine resources. Whether you are an angler adrift amidst clouds of rising mayflies, a multi-generation ranching family that draws clean water from the riverside, or a remote worker that has come seeking a better home, rivers underpin all that makes Montana the last, best place.
To Sen. Tester, we thank you for reintroducing this landmark legislation. Sen. Daines, Rep. Rosendale and Gov. Greg Gianforte, please join us in bipartisan support for the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act today.
Jackie Matthews is a landowner in Sun West Ranch. This opinion is also signed by Susan B Reese, Keith Shein, Michael Doody, Jim Taylor, and over 30 other landowners in the Madison River Valley.