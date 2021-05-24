Opinion: Realtors have duty of care for clients

Dear Christina Young ("Oversight for real estate agents?" letter, May 21):

We, the REALTOR® Associations of the Bitterroot Valley and Missoula with responsibilities for five counties in western Montana, want you to know that we have a very defined process to address any potential misconduct for any members. We are the oversight function (administrators for the Professional Standards/Code of Ethics) for REALTORS®.

Any real estate agent who becomes a REALTOR® pledges to very specific professional standards that surpass any national or state regulations when it comes to ethical practices in the real estate industry. The REALTOR® Code of Ethics has a standard of practice related to your concerns about "all offers are being submitting fairly to owners by agents."

Our associations’ process for handling such complaints includes making an initial determination as to whether a code of ethics violation may have been committed; if so, the organization will assemble a panel from one of the local associations to examine the matter through a hearing to make a final determination.