Opinion: SB 379 is bad for business

I support helping Colstrip, but not at the expense of every other business in Montana. I have been part of the Billings’ business community for more than 40 years and have served a half dozen governors, both Republicans and Democrats. In the early ’80s, I was Montana’s first director of the Department of Commerce. We had the sixth-lowest cost of electricity in the country and were able to attract and keep refineries, smelters, mines and tech companies. We, of course, gave away our competitive advantage with deregulation.