Opinion: Speak up to stop trapping proposals

Across Montana, conditions are abnormally dry, temperatures are high, water is down, fires are underway and smoke blankets the state. Experts predict the worst is yet to come. Conditions could put the imperiled swift fox, still legally trapped, over the edge. As fishing and fire restrictions increase, there are none slated for trapping.
Instead, Fish, Wildlife and Parks proposes increasing trapping river otter by 43% for Region 1, Northwest Montana, and by 60% in Region 2, western Montana. The proposal states it isn’t necessary, but FWP met with trappers, and they want it. The top aquatic predator, river otters are highly sensitive to water pollution and are at increased risk from climate change. Otters are a pleasure and rare sight to see. Why should the whims of roughly 58 trappers after otter outweigh the otter’s needs and social value?
The otter trapping season, Nov. 1-April 15, correlates with their gestation and birthing season. This collateral damage and the common incidental trapping of otter in beaver trap sets are dismissed.
Per FWP's recent non-game management report, “beaver may be one of the most important species for the non-game program because of their ability to dramatically modify Montana’s most biologically rich yet threatened ecosystems to the benefit of a wide range of species.” Beavers create wetlands in which 85% of all wildlife are dependent. Yet, only 2% of the land out west are wetlands and Montana has fewer than any other state.
So how is this keystone species, the beaver, supported in their vital role for wildlife, water conservation, climate change and fire mitigation, when they can be legally trapped in unlimited and unreported numbers 5 1/2 to nine months out of the year and with most of Montana the latter? Why is no one addressing this? From less than half of Montana trappers voluntary reporting, at least 20,000 beaver fell victim in three recent years.
Adding insult to injury, legislators and Gov. Greg Gianforte, as Montana Trappers Association members and supporters, quickly passed 2021 anti-wildlife bills on partisan votes. This was despite overwhelming opposition, facts provided and numerous biologists' objections. Noteworthy was FWP's failure to provide expert informational witnesses, relevant data or attendance at all. Trappers rarely testified, but when they did, respect was given. Missoula Rep. Tom France's bills to help reduce snaring dogs and conduct a study on dog trappings were immediately tabled. Trappers put the responsibility on the dog owners and voiced upset that a trapped dog wastes their precious trap set. During the hearing, FWP Director Henry Worsech committed to address this critical issue through the citizen advisory councils. It has not been heard of since.
The unjustified legislative war on wolves allows bounty incentives, snaring, longer trapping seasons, increased quotas, hunting over bait and night hunting, endangering all, human and animals. Snare breakaways at 275 pounds, relaxing locks, limits, signage, trapping disclosures, 24-hour trap checks and increased setbacks could lessen the mass destruction, but were not proposed. Adjusting the wolf trapping season to Jan. 2-Feb. 28 would help avoid upland game bird dogs and grizzlies. Imagine, too, if someone comes upon a trapped/snared grizzly or cub?
Without being held accountable or responsible for the indiscriminate inhumane carnage inflicted, trappers pay a pittance for a license, if one at all, and profit from these publicly owned resources.
Why does 0.05% of the Montana populace, the trappers, have such control over our wildlife, our watersheds, and meanwhile, the public’s safety is thrown under the bus? Who is in the driver's seat and who is looking out for wildlife?
Submit public comment to FWP before 5 p.m. July 26: fwp.mt.gov/hunt/public-comment-opportunities.
KC York is president/founder of Trap Free Montana Public Lands.