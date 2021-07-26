Opinion: Speak up to stop trapping proposals

So how is this keystone species, the beaver, supported in their vital role for wildlife, water conservation, climate change and fire mitigation, when they can be legally trapped in unlimited and unreported numbers 5 1/2 to nine months out of the year and with most of Montana the latter? Why is no one addressing this? From less than half of Montana trappers voluntary reporting, at least 20,000 beaver fell victim in three recent years.

Adding insult to injury, legislators and Gov. Greg Gianforte, as Montana Trappers Association members and supporters, quickly passed 2021 anti-wildlife bills on partisan votes. This was despite overwhelming opposition, facts provided and numerous biologists' objections. Noteworthy was FWP's failure to provide expert informational witnesses, relevant data or attendance at all. Trappers rarely testified, but when they did, respect was given. Missoula Rep. Tom France's bills to help reduce snaring dogs and conduct a study on dog trappings were immediately tabled. Trappers put the responsibility on the dog owners and voiced upset that a trapped dog wastes their precious trap set. During the hearing, FWP Director Henry Worsech committed to address this critical issue through the citizen advisory councils. It has not been heard of since.