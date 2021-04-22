Opinion: Trapping bills give Montana black eye

Rep. Paul Fielder's House Bill 367 resembles his wife's, the former Sen. Jennifer Fielder's, failed Senate Bill 236 in 2017 . In opposition to SB 236, Fish, Wildlife and Parks's chief legal counsel raised the concern other states passage of the “right” to hunt or fish triggered litigation and posed the question if it’s worth the risk. There were no informational witnesses from FWP or legal at the HB 367 hearings.

Some view wildlife as vermin or commodity. Hence, kill them. Commercializing our wildlife, tens of thousands of animals are indiscriminately and inhumanely destroyed annually by 1% of Montanans purchasing a $28 trapping license or none. Montana has one of the worst trapping grades nationally. Regulations are set by and for trappers. Passage of 2021 trapping bills will give Montana an increasing black eye. It is not the rest of us trappers have to fear. It is their own actions.