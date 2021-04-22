Opinion: Trapping bills give Montana black eye

Our 2004 constitutional amendment was overwhelmingly approved by Montana voters, simple and straightforward preserving the opportunity to hunt and fish. Trapping was intentionally omitted.
Rep. Paul Fielder's House Bill 367 resembles his wife's, the former Sen. Jennifer Fielder's, failed Senate Bill 236 in 2017. In opposition to SB 236, Fish, Wildlife and Parks's chief legal counsel raised the concern other states passage of the “right” to hunt or fish triggered litigation and posed the question if it’s worth the risk. There were no informational witnesses from FWP or legal at the HB 367 hearings.
Some view wildlife as vermin or commodity. Hence, kill them. Commercializing our wildlife, tens of thousands of animals are indiscriminately and inhumanely destroyed annually by 1% of Montanans purchasing a $28 trapping license or none. Montana has one of the worst trapping grades nationally. Regulations are set by and for trappers. Passage of 2021 trapping bills will give Montana an increasing black eye. It is not the rest of us trappers have to fear. It is their own actions.
We are in the sixth mass extinction. This time, because of humans. Wildlife faces many challenges from habitat loss, encroachment, climate change, disease and over-exploitation. How will Montana's 650 wildlife species be managed by the preferred lethal means, as HB 367 dictates? What becomes of Native Americans' religious rights?
Wildlife needs responsible stewards in honor of the public trust doctrine for present and future generations. Many may never see a species, but value knowing they exist.
Science-based wildlife management supports biodiversity and preferences habitat protections, wildlife corridors, connectivity, removal of toxins, use of non-lethal methods to mitigate conflicts, and public education. Wildlife do not need management prioritized by killing and enshrined as a right into our Montana Constitution. Doing so sets us back 100 years and sets a bad precedent.
KC York is president/founder of Trap Free Montana Public Lands.