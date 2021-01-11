 Skip to main content
Opinions do not prompt reflection

I am an arrogant political moderate. I attempt, and that is the best I can do, to minimize my own hypocrisy as to my opinions.

I am writing this to compliment the Missoulian editorials and opinion writers whose writing causes me to reflect on the issue presented. Unfortunately, most do not present their argument or opinion to cause that reflection.

A comparison of how a subject is presented in the Missoulian as compared to research as to how to persuade a reader, is an interesting exercise. I will use former Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson's Jan. 7 opinion as my example.

He cites a book by 37 mental health professionals proclaiming Donald Trump is an existential threat to our democracy. He does not mention the "Goldwater Rule" formulated by the American Psychiatric Association that states it is unethical to diagnose any person (created for politicians), without a thorough examination. Justice Nelson goes forward and states that Trump is having paranoid delusions, a technical medical diagnosis.

I'm short on my word limit, so I will not analyze his opinion on Trump's former cyber chief and expulsion of members of Congress. I believe Trump should be impeached, but will use other persuasive reasoning.

Jim Conkle,

Missoula

