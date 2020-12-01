 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opportunity for Republican Party to rebuild

Opportunity for Republican Party to rebuild

{{featured_button_text}}

A letter I submitted on Nov. 24 concerns an important subject that I feel needs consistent attention by us all. It has to do with our present "political divide," which is so divisive it has caused political stagnation and is a total danger to our democracy.

Fear is the basis of this problem. Fear is a powerful motivating force. In our present politics, fear is driving our legislative bodies into paralyzed non-action. This can be catastrophic to our democracy. What is the cause of this?

Well, it rests with our president, Donald J. Trump. As I wrote in my Nov. 24 submission, "Trump rules by fear, anger, and attack. Anyone of these legislators who dares speak out against him will be viciously attacked by him."

Until Jan. 20, 2021, when Trump leaves office, he still possesses the power to hold fear over Republican legislators. After he leaves office, that power no longer exists. This can totally affect our politics. While Trump may still hold favor with his so-called "base," the Republican members of Congress no longer have Trump to fear for losing jobs, reputation and political standing. This can change the whole attitude, rhetoric and behavior of individual Republicans in our legislative process.

The Republican Party then has the opportunity to begin rebuilding to the GOP we all have known over many, many years.

I believe this not only can but will happen in an action saving our democracy.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City of Missoula invites mayhem
Letters

City of Missoula invites mayhem

Here is the Missoula Chamber Of Commerce mission statement: "We are devoted to making our community a great place to live, work and raise fami…

No right to risk others' health
Letters

No right to risk others' health

As a well-known constitutional conservative and private property rights proponent, some may be surprised to find that I take exception and dis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News