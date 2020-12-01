Opportunity for Republican Party to rebuild

A letter I submitted on Nov. 24 concerns an important subject that I feel needs consistent attention by us all. It has to do with our present "political divide," which is so divisive it has caused political stagnation and is a total danger to our democracy.

Fear is the basis of this problem. Fear is a powerful motivating force. In our present politics, fear is driving our legislative bodies into paralyzed non-action. This can be catastrophic to our democracy. What is the cause of this?

Well, it rests with our president, Donald J. Trump. As I wrote in my Nov. 24 submission, "Trump rules by fear, anger, and attack. Anyone of these legislators who dares speak out against him will be viciously attacked by him."

Until Jan. 20, 2021, when Trump leaves office, he still possesses the power to hold fear over Republican legislators. After he leaves office, that power no longer exists. This can totally affect our politics. While Trump may still hold favor with his so-called "base," the Republican members of Congress no longer have Trump to fear for losing jobs, reputation and political standing. This can change the whole attitude, rhetoric and behavior of individual Republicans in our legislative process.