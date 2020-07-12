Opportunity to protect Badger Two-Medicine

For several years I brought groups of college students to the Badger-Two Medicine to learn about fire ecology, public lands management and cultural dimensions of conservation. My students and I have been forever shaped by their experiences in this iconic landscape — climbing to high passes offering views of Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall Wilderness, fishing for prized cutthroat trout, or observing a grizzly female and cubs at a distance for hours as they rooted around an open hillside.

For decades this area has been threatened by proposals for oil and gas drilling — a prospect that a majority of Montanans oppose. It is my hope that Sen. Jon Tester and Sen. Steve Daines will support the Badger Two Medicine Protection Act.

Developed in partnership with a variety of stakeholders, the act would essentially keep the area as is — maintaining opportunities for hunting, fishing, hiking, tribal uses and grazing; limiting motorized and mechanical transport; and prohibiting road building and logging. This act directs U.S. Forest Service decision-makers to consult with the tribe, giving the Blackfeet Nation a seat at the table for decisions affecting this culturally significant landscape.

What an opportunity to protect the Badger Two-Medicine for generations to come!

Katie Nelson,

Missoula

