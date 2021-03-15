Oppose attempts to create registries

Dear Senators and Congressman:

The Constitution of the United States is clear in the following parts, both as respecting "arms" as well as any other "property":

The Power to repel invaders belongs to the States (or the people) when the "general government" [the united States, or DC] fails to protect them.

Yes, it IS that SIMPLE. Crying about "complexity of issues" is a smoke-screen by those who seek to profit from our demise. The United States, i.e., "the Feds AND all the STATES", are mandated to protect EACH state from invasion, and to guarantee a "republican form of government" to EACH of the states in the Union. Not "democracy"; not "sharia".

Article 1, Section 10, clause 3: "No State shall... engage in War, unless actually invaded, or in such imminent Danger as will not admit of delay." As in, Biden opens the borders to invaders...

Article 4, Section 4: "The United States [collectively, or individually] shall... protect each of them [states] against Invasion;..."

Second Amendment: "... Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State [singly], the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."