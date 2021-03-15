Oppose attempts to create registries

Dear Senators and Congressman:
The Constitution of the United States is clear in the following parts, both as respecting "arms" as well as any other "property":
The Power to repel invaders belongs to the States (or the people) when the "general government" [the united States, or DC] fails to protect them.
Yes, it IS that SIMPLE. Crying about "complexity of issues" is a smoke-screen by those who seek to profit from our demise. The United States, i.e., "the Feds AND all the STATES", are mandated to protect EACH state from invasion, and to guarantee a "republican form of government" to EACH of the states in the Union. Not "democracy"; not "sharia".
Article 1, Section 10, clause 3: "No State shall... engage in War, unless actually invaded, or in such imminent Danger as will not admit of delay." As in, Biden opens the borders to invaders...
Article 4, Section 4: "The United States [collectively, or individually] shall... protect each of them [states] against Invasion;..."
Second Amendment: "... Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State [singly], the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."
Ninth Amendment: "The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people."
Tenth Amendment: "The powers not delegated to the united States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."
Bill of Rights, generally, as applicable to all states that ratify the Constitution of the united States of America, esp. Amendments 1-8.
Article 6 paragraph 2 [mis-represented as "The Supremacy Clause"]: "This Constitution, and the laws of the united States which shall be made in pursuance thereof, ... shall be the supreme law of the land" - meaning ONLY laws passed in pursuance of the limited powers granted in Article 1.
Any law abhorrent to the Bill of Rights [1-10], and Articles 1, 4, and 6, is null and void - whether of state or federal origin. The United Nations is irrelevant.
There is NO - zero, zip, nada, niente, no - power given to Congress or the United States to create ANY "national registry" other than of native-born citizens or naturalized citizens (legal immigrants). And NO power given to create any kind of registry of property owned thereto.
Please oppose any attempt to create registries of firearms, baseball bats, shovels, ice picks, and any other "thing" that might be used as a weapon, or "arms" with which we, the people, have a right to defend our Republic from invaders - i.e., "enemies foreign and domestic".
Jim Greaves,
Thompson Falls