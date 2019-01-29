The Montana Legislature once again is considering a bill (House Bill 284) proposing to make medical-aid-in-dying (“MAID”) illegal in Montana by providing serious criminal penalties against physicians who provide such aid. For anyone who may face a terminal illness, preserving a legal option to receive MAID is critically important.
Under Montana law, the option of obtaining MAID is available only to those diagnosed by two physicians with a terminal illness likely to result in death within six months or less. Patients must demonstrate their rational capacity to make such a request, observe a waiting period and self-administer prescribed medicine.
Experience from other states with longer histories of the practice with these restrictions demonstrates that this option is not abused, but rather chosen by those who carefully consider what is best in their own circumstances and according to their own values.
Let’s not allow the legislature to deprive them of that right at the end of their lives. Please urge your representatives in Helena to opposed HB284.
Jan VanRiper,
Helena