Oppose Gianforte's attempt the purchase the governor's office

As a white, suburban, red-state housewife whose comfortable lifestyle has been turned upside down since Gianforte went to Washington, I oppose his latest attempt to purchase the governor's office. 1. I’m not threatened by hunters who rack their rifles in the back window of their trucks, but by gunmen who carry firearms into peaceful rallies and deprive me of my right to peacefully assemble and speak my views.

2. It's criminal to eliminate healthcare laws without replacing them with better laws.

3. Children imprisoned at the border, when God-fearing families are willing to care for them, is expensive and unconscionable.

4. Rounding up and deporting workers who harvest our food, care for our children, and clean our homes and institutions is the height of stupidity.

5. Money to build a border wall is better spent to build bridges and infrastructure that enhances economic growth.

C. Lee Seitz,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0