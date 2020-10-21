 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oppose Gianforte's attempt the purchase the governor's office

Oppose Gianforte's attempt the purchase the governor's office

{{featured_button_text}}

As a white, suburban, red-state housewife whose comfortable lifestyle has been turned upside down since Gianforte went to Washington, I oppose his latest attempt to purchase the governor's office. 1. I’m not threatened by hunters who rack their rifles in the back window of their trucks, but by gunmen who carry firearms into peaceful rallies and deprive me of my right to peacefully assemble and speak my views.

2. It's criminal to eliminate healthcare laws without replacing them with better laws. 

3. Children imprisoned at the border, when God-fearing families are willing to care for them, is expensive and unconscionable.

4. Rounding up and deporting workers who harvest our food, care for our children, and clean our homes and institutions is the height of stupidity.

5. Money to build a border wall is better spent to build bridges and infrastructure that enhances economic growth.

C. Lee Seitz,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News