Oppose more guns on campus

In the guest column in the Feb. 25 Missoulian by Jill Belsky, the issue of allowing concealed weapons to be brought into classrooms and on campuses was discussed.

As a clinician who worked part-time at the University of Montana student health service (Curry Health Center) for many years, I feel that giving sanction to this practice is most unwise. I was certainly aware that many students were indeed carrying weapons, some openly, others poorly concealed, for a variety of reasons ranging from an appeal to one's "rights" to feeling a need for self-protection and so forth. I must say that I never felt personally threatened by this practice, but felt very uncomfortable on many occasions.

Some students will carry weapons no matter what the "rules" allow. To sanction this practice will almost certainly, in my opinion, increase this activity. My discussion of this with fellow clinicians over the years revealed that most faculty and staff and students are very uncomfortable with this possibility, which will increase the likelihood of deliberate or accidental adverse events. Let a little common sense prevail in this issue.