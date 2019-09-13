Congress is back, struggling to fund the government again and it seems lawmakers want the U.S. Forest Service to keep charging us more to access public lands, while relying on volunteers to do the work. Essentially double-dipping taxpayers.
Exhibit A is the Lolo National Forest’s proposed winter recreational use fee at the Pattee Canyon and Crazy Canyon parking areas ($5 each day or $35 for the season). The agency claims the fees are for grooming ski trails, but Missoula Nordic Ski Club volunteers do the work, not the Forest Service.
Many (if not most) people who enjoy Pattee Canyon in the winter do not use the groomed ski trails — we're there to hike, snowshoe or ski on the ungroomed trails and roads, like Crazy Canyon Road. In fact, there aren't any groomed trails accessible from Crazy Canyon. But under the Lolo’s proposal, we would have to pay a fee anyway, simply to park and go for a walk in the woods. This is wrong on several levels; see www.missoulanordic.org.
Please tell the Forest Service that you oppose creation of a new fee area for Pattee Canyon and Crazy Canyon by sending an email to r1recfee@fs.fed.us. The deadline is Sept. 30.
Adam Rissien,
Missoula