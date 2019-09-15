As a frequent and lifelong public land user and owner, I strongly oppose the Lolo National Forest proposal to charge winter recreation fees for the Pattee Canyon and Crazy Canyon parking areas.
These fees would ostensibly be for grooming Nordic skiing opportunities in Pattee Canyon, and they would be charged as parking fees at both trailheads. Trail grooming is now paid for by donations through the Missoula Nordic Ski Club, and not by the U.S. Forest Service.
Like many public land users, I do not use the groomed ski trails. Rather, I snowshoe through the ungroomed powder or packed snow. While there aren't any groomed trails accessible from Crazy Canyon, the Forest service would have us all pay a fee anyway simply to park and hike in the woods, undermining access to our public lands!
The Forest Service is accepting public comment on this proposal through Sept. 30. Please comment and tell the USFS that you oppose the new fee area for Pattee Canyon and Crazy Canyon.
Visit this interactive tool and submit a comment: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/r1recfee or submit comments via email: r1recfee@fs.fed.us.
Bill Geer,
Lolo