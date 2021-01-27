Oppose reckless gun bill

House Bill 102 is a reckless and dangerous bill. It would allow individuals without a concealed carry permit, and therefore without any training, to carry concealed loaded handguns inside cities in Montana.

Currently, inside city limits, a person must have a permit to carry a loaded concealed handgun in public. The permit requires some training and a background check. In Montana, law enforcement has the authority to deny a concealed carry permit to people who pose a danger to the community. Why would we repeal this important public safety law that requires training?

HB 102 also would allow loaded, concealed weapons in bars and restaurants that serve alcohol. A person would have no permit and no training. Why would we repeal our current law prohibiting concealed weapons in bars and restaurants? Guns and alcohol do not mix.

HB 102 would force the Board of Regents to allow guns on campus (except in places such as football games where security screening is present). Guns in classroom, dorms and music festivals would be allowed if this bill passes. What could go wrong?

This bill should be opposed.

Roxane Weikel,

Missoula

