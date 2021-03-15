Oppose Religious Freedom Bill

I strongly oppose the so-called Religious Freedom Bill, an abomination and blasphemy against Montana’s and the United States of America’s constitutions.

This does absolutely nothing to protect “religious freedom”. Quite the opposite. It would legalize the ability of one religious ideology to discriminate against people with differing beliefs. That’s not “freedom of religion” but a mandate to agree with state-sanctioned religion.

How would Christians feel if this was being proposed by Muslims, or, God forbid, atheists, giving them the right to deny service to someone in their establishments wearing a cross because they find that symbol of torture offensive?

Maybe this bill actually would allow discrimination against Christians. They should check it out because it might backfire on them. If an atheist, who sells the best wedding cakes in town, is offended by cross-wearers and one comes into their bakery, would they not have the religious freedom to deny them service?

We currently have the freedom to believe whatever we choose. We cannot make laws that impose one belief system on everyone or we all lose that freedom

Oppose this abominable, blasphemous law in the great state of Montana. Keep Montana Great!