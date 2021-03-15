 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oppose Religious Freedom Bill

Oppose Religious Freedom Bill

{{featured_button_text}}

I strongly oppose the so-called Religious Freedom Bill, an abomination and blasphemy against Montana’s and the United States of America’s constitutions.

This does absolutely nothing to protect “religious freedom”. Quite the opposite. It would legalize the ability of one religious ideology to discriminate against people with differing beliefs. That’s not “freedom of religion” but a mandate to agree with state-sanctioned religion.

How would Christians feel if this was being proposed by Muslims, or, God forbid, atheists, giving them the right to deny service to someone in their establishments wearing a cross because they find that symbol of torture offensive?

Maybe this bill actually would allow discrimination against Christians. They should check it out because it might backfire on them. If an atheist, who sells the best wedding cakes in town, is offended by cross-wearers and one comes into their bakery, would they not have the religious freedom to deny them service?

We currently have the freedom to believe whatever we choose. We cannot make laws that impose one belief system on everyone or we all lose that freedom

Oppose this abominable, blasphemous law in the great state of Montana. Keep Montana Great!

Wanda LaCroix, 

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Overwhelmed by alien urbanites
Letters

Overwhelmed by alien urbanites

Insurrection is a burning thing and it makes a fiery ring. America’s empire "has fallen into a burning ring of fire, and the flames go higher …

Implications of HB505
Letters

Implications of HB505

Every two years, tens of thousands of Montana hunters gather in community centers, school cafeterias, and church basements to comment on propo…

What is a ranger?
Letters

What is a ranger?

A park ranger is your friend. He is the embodiment of the law in the park. His presence keeps me safe. He enforces the rules and sees to it th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News