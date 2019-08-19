“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free … and may I please see our credit report?” It doesn’t say this on the Statue of Liberty, but it might as well, with changes to immigration law that the current administration is proposing.
Under the proposed “public charge” rule, the government could deny legal permanent residency to any immigrant who might use SNAP, Medicaid, or rental housing vouchers, even if only temporarily. They would also consider the immigrant’s current family income. Thus, we would be welcoming only those with substantial wealth and income, while turning away those fleeing desperate circumstances for America’s promise of a better life.
This broadened definition also invites discrimination based on race, ethnicity, and country of origin. Immigrants from poorer countries are unlikely to have much wealth when they arrive, but are no less committed to the American dream than anyone else.
Immigrant families — rich and poor alike — have contributed greatly to America. The proposed rule changes are mean and misguided. America will be poorer in every way if they become law.
Please urge Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Steve Daines, and Rep. Greg Gianforte to oppose the proposed rule change.
Karen Cunningham,
Coram