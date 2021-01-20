'Optional' face masks are public negligence

By absurdly decreeing that anti-COVID-19 face mask-wearing should be "optional only" during an airborne-spread, deadly pandemic, Montana's new governor, Greg Gianforte, reveals that his loyalty to an irrational right-wing political ideology is more important to him than his lawful duty to protect public health.

No matter that local government units can (apparently) supervene Gianforte's official decree, many of his GOP followers in the Legislature now feel doubly emboldened to go mask-less, even as they risk infecting both Capitol-complex workers, other legislators and citizens from across the state who wish to personally testify safely at legislative committee hearings.

The fact that Gianforte, himself, wears a mask at the Capitol, yet only "recommends" that others do the same, ignores the obvious fact that in the crowded spaces of the legislative session, any optionally mask-less participant clearly poses an infection risk to everyone else.

Of course face masks are a huge personal annoyance — but allowing them to be "optional only" — especially inside a crowded Capitol building during a legislative session — is more than simply absurd. It is a form of criminal negligence, for which Montana's Trump-like governor ought to be swiftly recalled from public office.