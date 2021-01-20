 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Optional' face masks are public negligence

'Optional' face masks are public negligence

{{featured_button_text}}

By absurdly decreeing that anti-COVID-19 face mask-wearing should be "optional only" during an airborne-spread, deadly pandemic, Montana's new governor, Greg Gianforte, reveals that his loyalty to an irrational right-wing political ideology is more important to him than his lawful duty to protect public health.

No matter that local government units can (apparently) supervene Gianforte's official decree, many of his GOP followers in the Legislature now feel doubly emboldened to go mask-less, even as they risk infecting both Capitol-complex workers, other legislators and citizens from across the state who wish to personally testify safely at legislative committee hearings.

The fact that Gianforte, himself, wears a mask at the Capitol, yet only "recommends" that others do the same, ignores the obvious fact that in the crowded spaces of the legislative session, any optionally mask-less participant clearly poses an infection risk to everyone else.

Of course face masks are a huge personal annoyance — but allowing them to be "optional only" — especially inside a crowded Capitol building during a legislative session — is more than simply absurd. It is a form of criminal negligence, for which Montana's Trump-like governor ought to be swiftly recalled from public office.

Alex Grimsson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
3
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New world order
Letters

New world order

Welcome to a new world order. Soon, all rights for free speech will be sacrificed at the altar along with the slashed goats and other barbaric…

'Patriot' now pointing fingers
Letters

'Patriot' now pointing fingers

I am confused by the reactions of many of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. If their actions were right, just, and noble, why are…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News