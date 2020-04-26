Organized response helps in hard times

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With social distancing measures seemingly stamping down the infection rate, many of us now have some time to take a breath and start thinking about what the next year or so of life will look like.

Social distancing measures will remain in some form until there is a vaccine, which in the absolute best-case scenario is still a year away. We also expect a resurgence of cases in the fall, and it’s possible we will have to return to shelter-in-place at some point.

With many Montanans already under the boot due to lost paychecks, it’s clear that the next year will be hard on many families. As the saying goes, our state is a small town with long roads; we all know someone suffering.

While many of us are helping any way we can, individual actions can’t replace organized responses. As I see it, the only way forward is to come together in groups with clear goals, and a plan for how we will get us all through this.

Montana knows how to unionize, and now more than ever we need to use that knowledge. From tenants to grocery store workers, everybody deserves representation.

Joe Hudelson,

Missoula