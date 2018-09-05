Kay Hartman’s letter (Aug. 27) indicates that she thinks socialism is bad. Socialism or communism is the original form of economies, much older than selfish capitalism, originated by two cavemen and still practiced by primitive tribes of any race.
A tribesman who is greedy and won’t share will be so ostracized until he mends his ways.
John Wycliffe was the Archbishop of Canterbury, the head of the English church in the 14th century, a Christian communist who posited that private property is sinful, being as Adam and Eve and Jesus and his apostles were indigents. Wycliffe was reviled as a threat to fortune, declared a heretic 30 years after he died, and his ashes sprinkled in the River Swift at Lutterworth.
Wycliffe was born in Hipswell, Yorkshire. Pictures of Yorkshire show a clean, beautiful countryside with quaint rock walls, hedges and bucolic old farmhouses, not cluttered with trophy homes, trailer houses and subdivisions like here. The English control corruption and conserve their precious land for the future, not exploit and waste it.
The British Labor Party is influenced by Austrian Marxism and they value education. Great Britain has had civilization for millennia and the Brits have developed their priorities.
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula