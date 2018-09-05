Dale Hanson's letter of Aug. 26 begs a response!
At the founding of our country, there were 13 original colonies, all situated on the Atlantic coastal region. There were no Pacific Coast states, no western states, no mid-west states. So claiming that the Founding Fathers set up the Electoral College to give us Montanans (and other sparsely populated states) a fighting chance is just plain wrong.
And it is true that the U.S. is a democratic republic, in that our elected representatives make our laws, not the citizens voting on each and every law. But that has nothing do with the Electoral College.
We elect by popular vote our governors, our senators, our representatives, our mayors, etc. The only office we don't directly elect is the president. While the original reason for the Electoral College may be debated, it is a fact that the College does give disproportional power to low-population states, especially in the West, which favors conservative presidential candidates. Witness the fact that two out of the last five elections have been won by Republicans who did not win the popular vote.
Almost every country in the world is a republic, but no major country except the U.S. has an Electoral College.
