I wrote a letter a few months ago asking the Osprey, please, don't change our Osprey name. I guess they didn't get the letter, but they did change the name.
I'm trying to figure out: How are you going to get that moose up the pole and into the osprey nest?
Ah, but you can do it, with all your money and power. After all, look what you just did: you took a beloved and highly respected baseball team and turned it into a cheap joke!
Beverley D. Williams,
Missoula