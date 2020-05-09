Other states not as fortunate as Montana

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Daily, we helplessly watch as the numbers rise of people infected by the coronavirus and the numbers rise of people dying from the coronavirus. While at the White House, the “orange haired clown” continues to run our government like a “three-ringed circus!”

Thankfully, in Montana we have a governor who acted decisively and intelligently and, not only has Montana flattened the curve, we are at the bottom of the other side. Other states have not been so fortunate.

As a nurse and healer, by heart goes out to places like New York City, where we helplessly watch as the death count rises. Yes, I do hold Donald Trump accountable for the U.S. death toll, as he continues to blame China in an attempt to cover up his own ineptitude in handling the pandemic.

Look back to January, when he called the coronavirus a “hoax” and indicated it would “become weaker... then gone” with the warmer weather. And let us not forget that in 2018 he disbanded the National Security Council pandemic unit, which could have provided leadership with this outbreak.

If I can even convince one person to vote for Joe Biden in November, this letter will have been worth it.

Barbara Ruff Sawyer,

Missoula