Our brains and racism

Last year I had an unfortunate encounter with someone from another race whose behavior angered me. I immediately caught myself wondering if he shared a personality inherent to his “group.” It was such an easy thought to adopt that I began to ponder if I had been wrong with a more open-minded concept of race I have tried to live by — especially after my 1980s years in Mississippi.

Over the years I have listened to fellow whites, many whom I respected intellectually, talk of a particular racial group disparagingly, and citing one bad experience with an individual of this group and extrapolating this feeling to the entire group. Why does this happen?

One factor, in all its complexity, is our brain structure. The Times bestseller “Behave” by Robert M. Sapolsky, from 2017, has an important puzzle piece. A part of our brain, the amygdala, may be responsible for a large portion of jumping to conclusions on race. Anger and fear reside here. Electrical stimulation here causes rage. The amygdala actually expands in size with long-term PTSD In humans. In primates it contains innate fears (aka phobias) towards some things such as snakes as well as learned fears.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

