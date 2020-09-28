 Skip to main content
President Trump, a failure at protecting Americans from the COVID-19 pandemic, is overtly threatening U.S. democracy. He has declared the election a fraud, said he may not surrender power willingly, is considering bypassing the people’s will and rigging the electoral college. Donald Trump is equal parts disaster, embarrassment, and danger.

According to FiveThirtyEight.com, Senator Daines has an 86.1% record of voting in line with Mr. Trump's position, while Greg Gianforte votes for the wishes of Donald Trump 95.2% of the time, regardless of the impact on Montanans (Daines and Gianforte both sacrifice our healthcare and public lands). Likewise Matt Rosendale has embraced and been endorsed by Mr. Trump.

With our democracy at stake, can we really trust the fate of our state and country to Mr. Trump, Mr. Daines, Mr. Gianforte, and Mr. Rosendale?

It is time to step out of the darkness and save our country. Each of us has the power to do so, with our vote. Please elect Joe Biden, Steve Bullock, Mike Cooney, and Kathleen Williams. Save our democracy. Please think for yourself; step away from clan identify. Our democracy is at stake.

Remember, no one but you knows what boxes you check on your ballot.

Scott Bischke and Katie Gibson,

Bozeman

