Dear President Donald Trump, United States senators and members of the House of Representatives:
If you are not going to balance the budget now, when you Republicans are in control and the economy is doing well, when are you going to balance it? I am afraid the answer is "never," and this will bankrupt our government and destroy our country.
Right now, with the debt over $20 trillion, if the interest rate on it was 5 percent, we would be paying over a trillion dollars per year interest on it, and one or both of two things will happen: a 1930's kind of depression, and/or hyper-inflation, making it hard for most people, and impossible for many, like retirees on fixed incomes, to make ends meet. People will lose their jobs or be forced to take large pay cuts. Many will lose their homes, cars, etc.
Is this the future you are willing to leave for our children and grandchildren? We will also quickly lose our military superiority when we can no longer afford to pay for a strong military.
Bob Mattila,
Brush Prairie, Washington