Our freedom and independence are at stake

Unable to overtake the city of Troy, the Greek soldiers retreated and left the scene leaving only a huge wooden horse behind. The joyous Trojans took this war trophy into the walled city and rejoiced. During the night the belly of the horse opened and a small group of Greek soldiers emerged and opened the city gates fur the waiting army which entered and took the city. Thus the story of the Trojan Horse.

Joe Biden is the Democrat parties Trojan Horse. If by chance he becomes President of the United States of America the true occupiers, the extreme left wing socialist who now control the Democrat Party will emerge and take over and dictate American policy.

Joe Biden will never complete his term, his own party will declare him inert, inept and senile and demand his removal from office and replaced by then Vice President Kamala Harris. This will be the demise of the America we love.

Kamala Harris is not only a bigot, a racist and a liar but also a devout Socialist. She hates what America was and is and is determined to turn it into a Communist country. The Democrats' policies of open borders, extermination of fossil fuels, police defunding, free Medicare for illegals that will flood our country, censored free speech, gun confiscation, stacking the Supreme Court with other leftists are only a few of the radical changes that she will enact.