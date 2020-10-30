Our freedom and independence are at stake

Unable to overtake the city of Troy, the Greek soldiers retreated and left the scene leaving only a huge wooden horse behind. The joyous Trojans took this war trophy into the walled city and rejoiced. During the night the belly of the horse opened and a small group of Greek soldiers emerged and opened the city gates fur the waiting army which entered and took the city. Thus the story of the Trojan Horse.
Joe Biden is the Democrat parties Trojan Horse. If by chance he becomes President of the United States of America the true occupiers, the extreme left wing socialist who now control the Democrat Party will emerge and take over and dictate American policy.
Joe Biden will never complete his term, his own party will declare him inert, inept and senile and demand his removal from office and replaced by then Vice President Kamala Harris. This will be the demise of the America we love.
Kamala Harris is not only a bigot, a racist and a liar but also a devout Socialist. She hates what America was and is and is determined to turn it into a Communist country. The Democrats' policies of open borders, extermination of fossil fuels, police defunding, free Medicare for illegals that will flood our country, censored free speech, gun confiscation, stacking the Supreme Court with other leftists are only a few of the radical changes that she will enact.
Folks, today's Democratic Party is not the proud old party that once stood up for the working men and women against the exploitation of large corporations and wealthy and sometimes greedy business people. The Communist Party of America came to being in 1919 shortly after the Russian revolution, it slogged along slowly infiltrating American learning institutions, major news media and Unions. This was too slow so they then entered the Democrat Party and through lies, deception and enormous amounts of money from the trade unions and Communists such as George Soros and other power hungry billionaires.
I firmly believe that any vote for a Democrat either local, state or federal will be the demise of this the greatest country in the world. Our freedom, our liberty and our independence are at stake; this election will decide our future.
Martin R. Tetachuk,
Lakeside
