Our history is being expanded

There's talk right now, much of it coming from President Trump, that protesters are rewriting, distorting and erasing American history. The American history I learned from the late '40s into the '60s, glorified America's industrial and political conquest of North America. It downplayed the points of view of the original Native peoples, slaves, sharecroppers, farmers, miners, laborers and merchants.

Is our history being rewritten, erased and distorted? Or is it being expanded? Each accurate, verifiable historical study expands history. Each re-frames history to include the perspective of the participants.

What do the protesters tell us about their experiences with the police and the Confederate monuments? Aren't most of us learning about those experiences for the first time? Aren't we finally appreciating the protesters' concerns about their own status as Americans?

Finally, can't we be sensitive to those American citizens, who, walking down the street, feel hounded by Confederate Generals, swords out, charging at them? Or those who, on entering New York City's Museum of Natural History, look up to see Teddy Roosevelt way up on his horse, while down below, glued to that horse, a half-naked American Indian and black sharecropper stumble on foot, trying to keep up?

Victor Machart,

Missoula

