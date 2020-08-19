Our privilege to vote is in danger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cutting worker hours, removing sorting machines and drop boxes, and informing states that ballot delivery could be delayed are all warning signs that the constitutionally guaranteed right and privilege to vote is in danger of being compromised. That this or any president would promote such actions is appalling; however, this insecure and desperate man seemingly will go to any ends to be reelected.

As a child in rural Idaho, I knew there would be mail when I rode my bike a mile over gravel roads to our box. Today, I am just as confident our neighborhood carrier, Roxy, will deliver items to my home every afternoon. She and many other dedicated postal employees are faithful essential workers.

For many years as an 8th grade U.S. History teacher, I stressed the importance of being informed and taking seriously the precious right to vote. Now we citizens cannot allow a misguided president and his financial supporter Postmaster General the opportunity to sabotage the mail service and jeopardize the legitimacy of the November election. Please contact our U.S. senators and representative and let them know you expect them to support necessary funding for the USPS. Our basic rights are at risk.

Caroline Pickolick,

Missoula

