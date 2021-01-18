Our purpose in life

In the spring of 1961 in my last semester of high school I was introduced to the basic concepts of calculus. I remember what my teacher Brother Kelly told us about calculus and the world in general. He said in calculus we are leaving the world of certainty and entering the world of approximations. Any one who has taken calculus would understand what he meant. He explained that the plane geometry we took or even the solid geometry that we were taking represented the world of certainty. He also explained that the founders of this country were well aware of the world that we lived in and that is why in the Declaration of Independence mentioned the pursuit of happiness and not the attainment of happiness. He said as Christians we knew that we could only attain true happiness in our next life. Brother Kelly had graduate degrees in both math and philosophy and was very good at explaining these concepts to us in a way we could understand them.