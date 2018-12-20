The original and extremely divisive Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact, Senate Bill 262, and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s inflated S.B. 3013, were all contingent upon illegally appropriating our private and state waters rights and transferring said rights to the federal government on behalf of the tribe. This would clearly violate established law and the Montana Constitution, no matter how you look at it.
By signing SB 262, Gov. Steve Bullock violated the Fifth Amendment — takings without compensation — by taking water rights attached to property deeds as well as transferring off-reservation Montana waters to federal “trust” for an Indian tribe.
The 1908 Winters Doctrine excludes off-reservation waters from tribal authority, and the 1981 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Montana v. U.S. provides that tribal governments have no authority over non-tribal persons or properties without consent.
The newly proposed People's Compact is clearly intended to benefit all the people of Montana, tribal and non-tribal, staying within the confines of federally reserved water right laws and the Constitution. The People’s Compact fairly quantifies the amount of water for the tribe based on the purposes of the reservation, bringing these water rights in line with other compacts throughout the United States.
Lauralee O'Neil,
Kalispell