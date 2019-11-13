I’m writing to ask that the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission bring to public comment a plan to restrict use on the Madison River, something the commission should have done long ago. But rules need to be in place for the 2020 fishing season, and it needs to act now.
The only user group opposing this obvious need are commercial interests who make money off the river. It’s understandable that these people feel threatened. But it doesn’t make sense that this group has resisted any restrictions at all, even when the river is the most heavily fished in the state, and if it breaks, all their businesses will fail.
I believe this group has resisted any restrictions because they have a hidden agenda: they want to “monetize their days.” That means that current permit holders could sell their days, which is what happened on the Big Hole River when regulations were imposed. Overnight, these permit holders would become millionaires. No wonder they won’t compromise — not until monetized days are offered them.
Everyone who loves the river should watch out for this. Don’t let this happen on the Madison River, too.
Josh Abrahamson,
Missoula