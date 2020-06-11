Outfitters crybabies on Madison River

Outfitters crybabies on Madison River

The outfitters who think they own the Madison River are acting like a bunch of crybabies. They’re being egged on by the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, whose dishonest leader Mac Minard is running around Ennis spreading lies to whip up the town in a frenzy.

Based on what these people are saying, Ennis would dry up and go away if we put some reasonable limits on outfitting on the river. Montanans are pretty fed up with the way these entitled outfitters and guides treat others on the river. They act like they own it, and they make that known when someone is wade fishing on the river.

The guides still do fine in Dillon, where we have some limits on guiding on the Big Hole and Beaverhead rivers. It’s long past time we do this on the Madison, and let the public have a say in how its river is managed so there’s a balance.

Shawn Houghton,

Belgrade

