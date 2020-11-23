 Skip to main content
Outgoing EPA head taking 2 major trips

Outgoing EPA head taking 2 major trips

The Environmental Protection Agency recently announced that Andrew Wheeler, the current head of the EPA, will be taking two trips — at taxpayers' expense. Wheeler will not be part of the incoming administration.

The first trip (on a chartered airplane) will be to the Far East. The second trip will be to Latin America. It has not been stated whether either of these trips will benefit the American taxpayer, noting that Wheeler will be out of office sometime in January.

The estimated cost of these trips is not trivial; however, no specific figures have been stated.

Bob Bushnell,

Polson

