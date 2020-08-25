Outraged and voting for Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This lifelong Montana-born Republican is outraged, Robert Logan (letter, Aug. 24). Outraged at a Democratic Party that still cannot get over losing the 2016 presidential election. Outraged at a Democratic platform that supports rioting, vandalism, thieves and murderers. Outraged at the Democrats who revere pedophiles, sex traffickers and the rape of teenage girls. Outraged at a Democratic Party that would condone cheating in an election by Barack Obama and then come up with a U.S. Postal Service hoax to try to steal an election the Democrats know they cannot win.

Joe Biden's supposed lead is slipping every day and it's letters like yours, accusing we Republicans of making the only missteps in this country, that are turning the tide once again. Obama failed for eight years. Hillary Clinton is a liar and was a horrible Secretary of State. Still, you want us to accept a demented old man as your candidate as well as a woman who supported the rioting and vandalism in your Democratic cities. A once-beautiful city, Portland, is being destroyed piece by piece.

Yes, I am outraged and Donald Trump will again get my vote. Despite you telling me what I ought to be doing.