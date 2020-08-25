 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outraged and voting for Trump

Outraged and voting for Trump

{{featured_button_text}}

This lifelong Montana-born Republican is outraged, Robert Logan (letter, Aug. 24). Outraged at a Democratic Party that still cannot get over losing the 2016 presidential election. Outraged at a Democratic platform that supports rioting, vandalism, thieves and murderers. Outraged at the Democrats who revere pedophiles, sex traffickers and the rape of teenage girls. Outraged at a Democratic Party that would condone cheating in an election by Barack Obama and then come up with a U.S. Postal Service hoax to try to steal an election the Democrats know they cannot win.

Joe Biden's supposed lead is slipping every day and it's letters like yours, accusing we Republicans of making the only missteps in this country, that are turning the tide once again. Obama failed for eight years. Hillary Clinton is a liar and was a horrible Secretary of State. Still, you want us to accept a demented old man as your candidate as well as a woman who supported the rioting and vandalism in your Democratic cities. A once-beautiful city, Portland, is being destroyed piece by piece.

Yes, I am outraged and Donald Trump will again get my vote. Despite you telling me what I ought to be doing.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outrage at UM's decision
Letters

Outrage at UM's decision

I am outraged at the University’s decision to mandate a two-day, in-person orientation, which was entirely comprised of content that could hav…

Masks are for everyone's safety
Letters

Masks are for everyone's safety

While getting blood drawn I spoke with a Hamilton nurse about the efficacy of wearing a face-mask during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The nu…

Fact check
Letters

Fact check

Why is it OK for Republicans like Gianforte and Daines to put out campaign adds full of untruths? The stations have been called on it and they…

Democrats do not fix anything
Letters

Democrats do not fix anything

We can't afford to put Bullock in the Senate. You may think he's doing a good job for Montana (I don't), but that in no way translates to what…

Daines does nothing for Montana
Letters

Daines does nothing for Montana

Now that Donald Trump has crippled the postal service and mailed ballots won’t be counted, giving him a better chance of surviving the Novembe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News