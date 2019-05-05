Our great Montana Attorney General Tim Fox will be my choice for Montana's next governor in 2020. He has done an outstanding job as attorney general for all Montanans since first being elected to this office in 2012.
He has a proven record of defending our rights, guaranteed under the Montana Constitution, and has been a strong supporter of our dedicated men and women in law enforcement, who risk their lives each day they put on the uniform. Upon hearing of Montana Trooper Wade Palmer being critically wounded, he was one of the first to arrive at the hospital in Salt Lake to support Trooper Palmer and his family.
Attorney General Fox is a true Montanan, having lived and worked in Montana his entire life. Born in Hardin and graduating from Hardin High School, he went on to earn a bachelor of science degree from the University of Montana and later returned there to earn his law degree.
He served as a clerk to former Associate Justice Leslie Gulbrandson of the Montana Supreme Court, has been a public defender for the City of Billings and has served on the board of directors of low income and disabled housing projects in Billings.
Jay Stanford,
Missoula