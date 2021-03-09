Overwhelmed by alien urbanites

Insurrection is a burning thing and it makes a fiery ring. America’s empire "has fallen into a burning ring of fire, and the flames go higher it burns burns burns the ring of fire.”

Recent remarks by a scalded hyena screeching the immortal words of William Wallace should remember Wallace’s demise, hung, drawn and quartered, emasculated, eviscerated with bowels burned before his eyes, etc.

Collapsing empires live in a state of national denial created/perpetuated by political/corporate facilitators in order to conceal the reality of our situation.

American authoritarianism requires constant societal dysfunction until the final blow is delivered and power completely usurped. America is in a dangerous unstable period how fast it deteriorates/ends is unknown but will only accelerate under authoritarian regimes.

Western Montana is being totally overwhelmed by those fleeing social conditions they helped create. Alien urbanites crowd into our communities as America’s descent into madness intensifies. Will the inundation ever cease or are we the last causality in a failed nation state’s history.

Bill Bakeberg,

Milltown

