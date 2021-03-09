 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Overwhelmed by alien urbanites

Overwhelmed by alien urbanites

{{featured_button_text}}

Insurrection is a burning thing and it makes a fiery ring. America’s empire "has fallen into a burning ring of fire, and the flames go higher it burns burns burns the ring of fire.”

Recent remarks by a scalded hyena screeching the immortal words of William Wallace should remember Wallace’s demise, hung, drawn and quartered, emasculated, eviscerated with bowels burned before his eyes, etc.  

Collapsing empires live in a state of national denial created/perpetuated by political/corporate facilitators in order to conceal the reality of our situation. 

American authoritarianism requires constant societal dysfunction until the final blow is delivered and power completely usurped. America is in a dangerous unstable period how fast it deteriorates/ends is unknown but will only accelerate under authoritarian regimes.  

Western Montana is being totally overwhelmed by those fleeing social conditions they helped create. Alien urbanites crowd into our communities as America’s descent into madness intensifies. Will the inundation ever cease or are we the last causality in a failed nation state’s history. 

Bill Bakeberg,

Milltown

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I want my flag back
Letters

I want my flag back

I am tired of watching thugs who fly the Stars and Stripes side by side with the confederate stars and bars. To assert that those two symbols …

Right to work for less
Letters

Right to work for less

I applaud the defeat of right-to-work legislation in Montana, where the House of Representatives voted 62-38 in a bipartisan rejection of the …

America better with Biden
Letters

America better with Biden

OK readers, I had to get your attention! Since the Interlake and Missoulian are definitely Democrat supporters and not real accurate newspaper…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News