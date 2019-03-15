Fear is a remarkable emotion. One that will energize humans with superpowers to actions not possible without the intensity of this instinctive survival response.
A desperate parent will do anything for the survival of their child. A migrant mother traveling hundreds or thousands of miles from the only people and home she has ever known to a place of complete uncertainty, a place of no known security, driven by the sheer desperation to bring her child to a place of safety.
A country driven in fear will do anything to attempt to feel safe. The sheer desperation of the unknown can bring a country to separate children from their parents.
There have been over 4,500 allegations of sexual abuse at shelters for migrant people run by the United States of America. Thousands of children may have been sexually abused while detained in these facilities run by the United States of America.
A desperate mother seeking safety and help from a neighboring “great” country. A desperate country separating children from their only security, and then not protecting these children from harm. This is just wrong! Let us own our fears, find our moral compass and act with humanity.
Dara Newman,
Missoula