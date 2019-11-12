Would someone please explain to me why any young, aspiring and self-respecting ball player would ever be proud to include the name PaddleHead on his resume?
The explanation about that decision is more ridiculous than the name itself. (Something about a moose walking in downtown Missoula when they were getting ready to decide; and as we all know, "paddlehead" is just another name for a moose.)
In fairness to the owners, I have to assume that this decision was heavily influenced by beer, and therefore it wasn't thoroughly vetted, and not completely voluntary.
Phil Grainey,
Ronan