Letter

Peter Davis, "Paddleheads" would make a very cute name for a preschool rowing team, but not for a minor league baseball team! What were you thinking? Whatever it was, money has to have something to do with it — right?

The name is embarrassing but kudos for the graphics; they're adorable. Adorable graphics are just what young adult males want as they play a sport that could lead them to the major leagues — not!

You, evidently, are a wealthy Seattle transplant to a small city that is losing its soul because of people like you. It's very obvious that you want to be a "big fish in a little pond" — but please find another place to swim.

Thank you.

Susan Turmell,

Sugarloaf, California

