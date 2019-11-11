OK, I get it. We're living in the dumbed-down "Age of Trump." Willful ignorance, blind stupidity and frivolous nonsense are the order of the day.
But still, Missoula Paddleheads? Seriously? Was it because names like Elephant Ears, Aardvark Snouts and Hippo Butts were already taken?
So now our noble Osprey will be consigned to history, to be replaced by demeaning lunacy. Nature displaced by cartoon caricature.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Curious that the new owners of the franchise should choose to start things off by making complete fools of themselves and insulting our community.
Don Spritzer,
Missoula