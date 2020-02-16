Painful side effects of opioid legislation

Attorney General Tim Fox testified for House Bill 86 during the 2019 legislative session and used his influence to push it through.

HB 86 made it more difficult to obtain needed pain relief. Seniors and veterans are especially suffering. In-depth examination of the destructive repercussions of HB 86 are covered in a three-part series in Montana Senior News beginning this month.

Why would AG Fox, a savvy politician who hopes to be elected governor, promote suffering? Why did he support legislation that unfairly targets two groups of people valued by Montanans — seniors and our beloved veterans?

Too often politicians react to a perceived need by taking action without thinking the problem through. In their quest to avoid public criticism, or to portray themselves as problem-solvers, they pass laws that do more harm than good. The citizen is better served when elected officials do what's right, including thoughtful, rational evaluation based on the effect the law has on their constituents.

I ask legislators and Fox to read this series in Montana Senior News to understand the unintended but damaging consequences to Montanans. Fox would do well to consider the advice given to us physicians: "First do no harm."