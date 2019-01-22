Regarding the front-page article on "an unsung hero" (Jan. 14), I was very excited to read about Erika Palmer in her role at the University of Montana. She is a hero in another venue also.
In 2011 I approached the University of Montana about the possibility of hosting the first ever Montana Academic State Championship (quiz bowl for the top academic teams in the state). I was directed to Erika Palmer, who served in another capacity at the time under Jim Foley, then-executive vice president. Both she and Foley were enthusiastic about this new idea and boldly accepted the idea.
Since then, Palmer has been the front-runner go-to person each year. She has been incredibly supportive, directing me to other personnel who could assist, and has been instrumental in the success of this tournament, held each April. With her guidance, some of the top academic students in Montana are introduced to the university, and after six state tournaments, more students are seeing the value of the academics at the University of Montana and have enrolled here.
The credit goes to Erika Palmer because of her insight, her willingness to help out our all-volunteer organization, and her interest in UM. Congratulations!
Merle Johnston,
Missoula