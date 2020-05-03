Pandemic better scare tactic than climate crisis

I would guess the global climate crisis thing wasn't working out. Taking too long and losing steam. This global pandemic is brilliant. The climate thing just didn’t instill enough fear in people. This pandemic thing will work much better. You may have to give it a little boost down the road a bit.

I suggest a halfhearted attempt at recovery, then hit 'em with a second wave of the virus with bigger and scarier numbers. With the tools and resources available to you, it should be easy.

I hope this one works for you. Because I gotta tell ya, the alien invasion thing would be just too weird.

Donald Kenck,

Frenchtown

