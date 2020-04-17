Pandemic history repeating itself

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Please read "The Great Influenza" by John Barry. Our current situation is the same. The president then (Wilson) did not allow the U.S. press to talk about it and delayed action, which killed hundreds of thousands in the U.S. and 50 million worldwide. Even the name Spanish flu is wrong; it started in Kansas and was spread by U.S. servicemen around the country and world. What saved them was isolation, social distancing and face coverings. Places that isolated (Australia, Gunnison Colorado, individual institutions across the U.S.) avoided the worst.

But there were three waves in 1918, so we cannot relax restrictions until we see other states that are further along have success. And even then, we will not be protected until there is full testing available and a vaccine or effect treatment.

Our local grocery stores are full of employees, vendors and shoppers without face coverings. This is the most likely place in Missoula to get the virus.

We need to protect ourselves and our community by learning from history and not repeat it with months of death. Please ask our local and state officials to enforce face coverings and the rest.

Barry Dutton,

Missoula