Pandemic response gives rise to hope

We sit quietly, the world a mix of frightening noises and silence. I am humbled and surprised at the number of us who chose to join this unprecedented congealing of humanity. Sure, there are pockets of obstinate rhetoric, but they are fast becoming the nattering voices on the outskirts.

This pandemic is a humanity problem, and humanity is coming together to face it. That gives me hope for the future. There are so many monumental issues that will roll down onto humanity. Many we see coming, more we cannot. Just a few weeks ago I would have been dishonest to say that I felt hope about that future.

Yet word is rolling in from across the globe of people working together. We are no longer a host of disparate competitors trying to edge out the others, but a singularity working to overcome this invisible menace. The solidarity we once only felt for our little group, has been expanded to include all of us.

In the past, I felt consternation. Tonight, sitting alone in my room, businesses closed, contact limited, waiting for things to happen and hoping the right ones do, I find myself feeling hope.

Bradley Pride,

Hot Springs

