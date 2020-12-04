Pandemic tool to 'reset' capitalism?

Natural energy starts with the sun rising to create planetary income, then plants grow and expend leaves to create planetary spending, then surplus energy is saved within the roots to create planetary savings.

The point is that income, spending and savings on a planetary scale is simply natural law. Nowhere in nature is time borrowed from a future sunrise of energy! Borrowing time from energy created tomorrow is an invention of man or unnatural law. Borrowing or debasing a society upon a debt-based monetary exchange is analogous to taking steroids. Debt and steroid use invite great risk and is definitely not sustainable.

Is it time to pay the pied piper? Who is the pied piper? Is it possible that the worldwide pandemic lockdown is also a tool to usher in the "great seset," touted by world leaders such as Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum.

A big thank-you to George Gammon for making an informative video that can be found with a simple internet search combining his name and “the great reset.” This video explains in three fast, simple steps how to thrive in a world of out-of-control banks and big government.

David Passieri,

Saint Ignatius

