Pandemics limit individual rights

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I’m writing to the protester pictured in the Sunday (April 26) Missoulian (and those who agree with him) who is holding a sign saying about the pandemic, “My rights don’t end where your fear starts.” Yes, they absolutely do. That’s because my fear is based on scientific facts and expert knowledge that public gatherings are a threat to this country. Your individual “rights” are limited by the needs of the majority.

Now is the time for informed decisions, and your ignorance of how your actions affect others will make the health and economic crisis worse. You say you know how serious the pandemic is, but your rights are more important? Populist William Jennings Bryan said, “The essence of patriotism lies in a willingness to sacrifice for one’s country."

I am thoroughly impressed by how the vast majority of the people have come together to support each other and their country by changing how they live their lives. I am equally disappointed by those who insist on putting themselves and their “rights” first. That’s not what has made America great.

Or we can just keep this personal: I am only as safe as our weakest link, and that is you.

Jonathan Haber,

Missoula