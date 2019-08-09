Election Fix
It can't be that much of a strain,
even on Corey Stapleton's brain;
paper ballots, the securest choice,
will result in all having an equal voice.
Dick Darne,
Alberton
Election Fix
It can't be that much of a strain,
even on Corey Stapleton's brain;
paper ballots, the securest choice,
Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
will result in all having an equal voice.
Dick Darne,
Alberton
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.