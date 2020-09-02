Parents deprived of right to attend football games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear faculty and staff of Butte Central:

I am extremely disheartened that we (Frenchtown parents) are being refused the right to attend the football game Thursday the third of September 2020 in order to watch our children (my high school senior) play football in person this week.

I am not going to debate any COVID statistics with you, but not allowing us to at least stand on the hill outside the stadium or sit in the visiting stands at two guests per player is shameful.

Personally, I served over 20 years in the United States military and missed my child's first steps, riding a bicycle without training wheels, first goal, home run and even first words spoken. Those years were in defense of the United States and was a burden I had to carry. Not allowing me to be there in person is a burden you should have to carry.

After all the despondent occurrences in 2020 we are all looking for something joyful to take our minds off the negativity. Our country is being ripped apart from the inside and for many of us, football was our only relief.

Raymond Adams,

Huson

